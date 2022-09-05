2,240 Shares in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Purchased by Morse Asset Management Inc

Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 69.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NXST. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Nexstar Media Group to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Nexstar Media Group to $181.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.14.

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

NASDAQ NXST opened at $191.31 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $183.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.36. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.69 and a 52 week high of $204.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.47.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.10. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 32.36%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dennis Miller sold 4,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.33, for a total value of $859,754.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,036.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Dennis Miller sold 4,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.33, for a total value of $859,754.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at $280,036.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total transaction of $1,006,550.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,277 shares in the company, valued at $17,569,732.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,191 shares of company stock worth $2,404,881 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.