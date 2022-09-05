EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by Morse Asset Management Inc

Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,339 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 476.2% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG stock opened at $121.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.75. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.07 and a 52-week high of $147.99. The company has a market capitalization of $71.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($1.51). The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Johnson Rice raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.68.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Recommended Stories

