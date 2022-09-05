Morse Asset Management Inc Purchases 360 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Morse Asset Management Inc grew its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 3.0% during the first quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 3.9% in the first quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 7.5% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Caterpillar by 2.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAT. Citigroup boosted their target price on Caterpillar to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.38.

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.9 %

CAT opened at $180.83 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.08 and a 52 week high of $237.90. The company has a market capitalization of $95.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $185.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.40%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

