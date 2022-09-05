39,500 Shares in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Acquired by Morse Asset Management Inc

Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 39,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 323,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 24,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 6,532 shares during the last quarter. 43.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Owl Rock Capital Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Owl Rock Capital stock opened at $12.87 on Monday. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $12.09 and a 1 year high of $15.33. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.73.

Owl Rock Capital Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.22%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group decreased their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $13.75 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owl Rock Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.58.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

