BlackRock Inc. Trims Stock Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,504,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,527 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.05% of Hormel Foods worth $1,469,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 796,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,860,000 after purchasing an additional 94,411 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. 39.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens raised their price objective on Hormel Foods from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.17.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $46.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.40. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $40.48 and a one year high of $55.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.54.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hormel Foods

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $97,629.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,944,702.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hormel Foods news, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $97,629.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,944,702.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $225,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,405.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Featured Articles

