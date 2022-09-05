Morse Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Morse Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 82.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,440 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 40,130 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 4,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.6% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 26,828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 614 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 3.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on DHI. TheStreet raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $151.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $82.50 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.14.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of DHI opened at $71.38 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.55. The company has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.25 and a twelve month high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.18. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $308,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,233.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $308,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,233.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $388,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at $235,025.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

