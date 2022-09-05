Rhumbline Advisers Has $38.27 Million Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 742,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,797 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.14% of Hormel Foods worth $38,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,780,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,613,000 after buying an additional 2,463,310 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,141,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,410,000 after buying an additional 1,079,695 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,688,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,275,000 after buying an additional 558,537 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 6,951.9% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 300,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,501,000 after buying an additional 296,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 625,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,550,000 after buying an additional 268,445 shares in the last quarter. 39.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $225,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,405.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Hormel Foods news, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $97,629.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,702.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $225,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,405.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HRL opened at $46.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.54. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.48 and a fifty-two week high of $55.11.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on HRL. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.17.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

