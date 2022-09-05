APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 8,058 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 316,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,058 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $44,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 41.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 37,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,792,000 after purchasing an additional 10,801 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 517.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 11,601 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 19.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $413,000. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE PKG opened at $136.11 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.96. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $124.78 and a 12-month high of $168.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.38. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current year.

PKG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $158.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.14.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

