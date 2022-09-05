Morse Asset Management Inc Buys Shares of 13,580 Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,580 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 612 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 14.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,526 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 650 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RIO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Macquarie lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,000 ($72.50) to GBX 5,800 ($70.08) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,100 ($49.54) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,345.71.

Shares of RIO opened at $54.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.21. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $53.61 and a 52-week high of $84.69.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $2.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 11.4%.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

