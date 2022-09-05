InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Shares Sold by Morse Asset Management Inc

Morse Asset Management Inc lessened its position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,370 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 10,380 shares during the quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in InMode were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in InMode during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of InMode by 871.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 787 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of InMode by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in InMode by 92.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in InMode during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. 54.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get InMode alerts:

InMode Stock Performance

InMode stock opened at $31.19 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.06. InMode Ltd. has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $99.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 2.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. InMode had a net margin of 42.66% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The firm had revenue of $113.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised InMode from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of InMode from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of InMode from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

InMode Company Profile

(Get Rating)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.