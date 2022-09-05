Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Cuts Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lessened its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 89.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,239 shares during the quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Raymond James by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,460,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,012,000 after buying an additional 88,967 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 17,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 295,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,504,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 4,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RJF. StockNews.com lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.00.

Shares of RJF stock opened at $103.50 on Monday. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $84.86 and a 52-week high of $117.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.20.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.12). Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Raymond James’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.37%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

