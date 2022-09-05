Morse Asset Management Inc Acquires 6,000 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,625,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,732,000 after buying an additional 56,654 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth $8,267,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 221,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,987,000 after acquiring an additional 6,178 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 91,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth about $40,135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $671,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,477,536.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $671,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,477,536.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 0.0 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADM. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.42.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $87.61 on Monday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $58.44 and a 12 month high of $98.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $49.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.77.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.43. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $27.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.20%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.