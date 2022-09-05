Morse Asset Management Inc Invests $1.22 Million in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $959,748,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,243,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,579,271,000 after purchasing an additional 706,609 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,783,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $952,127,000 after purchasing an additional 593,336 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 203.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 839,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,307,000 after purchasing an additional 563,302 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $207,038,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on DE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.68.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $362.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $110.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $446.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $363.66.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by ($0.45). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.32 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

