BlackRock Inc. Acquires 552,381 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,363,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 552,381 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.12% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $1,518,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 58,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 8,509 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 423,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,595,000 after purchasing an additional 10,181 shares during the last quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 132,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,907,000 after purchasing an additional 49,697 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 103,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after purchasing an additional 30,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on REXR. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $89.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $87.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

Rexford Industrial Realty Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:REXR opened at $61.19 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.54. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.84 and a 12 month high of $84.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.77.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $149.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.63%.

Insider Activity at Rexford Industrial Realty

In related news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 16,500 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $988,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,059,872.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 48,252 shares of company stock valued at $3,009,629 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.