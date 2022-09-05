Friess Associates LLC Takes $381,000 Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Friess Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,415 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.6% during the first quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 930,875 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $155,320,000 after acquiring an additional 11,037 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 14,940 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,230,643 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,879,895,000 after acquiring an additional 334,181 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 5.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,491 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $163.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.93 and a 52-week high of $209.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KEYS shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 500 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $136.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,455.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at $496,435.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

