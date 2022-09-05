Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Sells 7,270 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,270 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter worth $50,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $84.95 on Monday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $81.26 and a one year high of $107.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.06.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.847 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

