Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Buys 1,501 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHY. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $1,417,000. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 7,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.8% during the first quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after buying an additional 19,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,290,000 after buying an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

SHY opened at $82.31 on Monday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.94 and a fifty-two week high of $86.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.12.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

