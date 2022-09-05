Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Grows Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,623 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.10.

MDT opened at $87.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $86.42 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.26 and its 200 day moving average is $99.40. The stock has a market cap of $115.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.75.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 70.28%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

