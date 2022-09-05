710 Shares in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Purchased by Friess Associates LLC

Friess Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 710 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,478,185,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 57.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,449,306 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,759,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,307 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,559,868 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,877,432,000 after buying an additional 869,827 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2,853.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 861,798 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $432,746,000 after buying an additional 832,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 44,813.7% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 805,752 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 803,958 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $585.00.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of UNH opened at $516.35 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $383.12 and a 52-week high of $553.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $526.90 and its 200-day moving average is $507.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $482.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.76.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.70 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.46%.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total transaction of $53,059,422.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 787,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,669,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at $420,669,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,324 shares of company stock valued at $75,086,185 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

See Also

