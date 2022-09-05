Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Buys 259 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,303,618 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,319,329,000 after buying an additional 149,496 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,031,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,884,717,000 after buying an additional 135,716 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,651,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,159,706,000 after buying an additional 502,212 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,750,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,316,576,000 after buying an additional 94,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,375,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,188,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,485 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on SHW. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $313.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.30.

SHW stock opened at $231.81 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.82. The company has a market capitalization of $60.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $214.22 and a 12 month high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.09%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

