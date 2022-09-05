Friess Associates LLC Buys 6,151 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Friess Associates LLC grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 152.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,151 shares during the period. Friess Associates LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 31.3% during the first quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 34,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 8,210 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 220,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 51.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 109,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after purchasing an additional 37,093 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 192.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 12,557 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 56.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 786,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,768,000 after purchasing an additional 282,331 shares during the period. 94.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.43.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

Insider Activity at WillScot Mobile Mini

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $39.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.62. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $28.14 and a 12-month high of $43.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.68.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $4,136,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,646,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,472,144.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Erik Olsson sold 126,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $5,500,279.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 631,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,445,067.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 100,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $4,136,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,646,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,472,144.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,742 shares of company stock worth $9,806,222 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

(Get Rating)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.