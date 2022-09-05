NCM Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,384 Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

NCM Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $98.48 on Monday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.52 and a 12-month high of $101.57. The company has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 69.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ED shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Guggenheim raised Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

