LSV Asset Management Acquires 22,600 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,393,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $190,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 476,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,865,000 after purchasing an additional 20,102 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,765 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,807,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,752,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,242 shares in the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

NYSE DGX opened at $125.13 on Monday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $124.28 and a twelve month high of $174.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.17 and a 200 day moving average of $136.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.01.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 24.62%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DGX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $272,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,255,845.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

