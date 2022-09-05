NCM Capital Management LLC Invests $412,000 in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

NCM Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COMT. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 157.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 50.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 4,248.4% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock opened at $38.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.58. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $28.85 and a 12-month high of $46.28.

