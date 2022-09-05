Friess Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 8,275 Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Friess Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 29.6% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 1.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 98,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 7.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 97,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after buying an additional 6,638 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 282.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 129,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,676,000 after buying an additional 95,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 9.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 65,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 5,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Valvoline from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Valvoline from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valvoline presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Valvoline Price Performance

In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 6,500 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $194,415.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $28.67 on Monday. Valvoline Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.69 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.34.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. Valvoline had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 202.75%. The business had revenue of $957.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Valvoline Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

About Valvoline

(Get Rating)

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.