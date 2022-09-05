NCM Capital Management LLC Invests $280,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

NCM Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of BSV stock opened at $76.24 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $75.65 and a 12 month high of $82.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.40.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

