NCM Capital Management LLC Invests $355,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

NCM Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 55I LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 4,931,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,004,000 after buying an additional 1,600,762 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,413,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,748,000 after buying an additional 1,445,051 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,755,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,823,000 after buying an additional 1,133,396 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,630.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 1,086,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,632,000 after buying an additional 1,023,262 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,128,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,515,000 after buying an additional 795,607 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $46.13 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.09 and its 200 day moving average is $48.73. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.78 and a fifty-two week high of $56.44.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.