Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Has $900,000 Position in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,344 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Hawaiian worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 4.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 5,444 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 146,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Hawaiian by 47.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 8,677 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Hawaiian in the first quarter worth about $594,000. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HA opened at $14.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.76 and a 1 year high of $24.27. The stock has a market cap of $763.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.74.

Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:HA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.04). Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 59.24% and a negative net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $691.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.08 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HA. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Hawaiian from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Hawaiian from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Hawaiian from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on Hawaiian in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

