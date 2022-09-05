Friess Associates LLC Decreases Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Friess Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Friess Associates LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $47.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.28 and a 12 month high of $62.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.16. The company has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 1.49.

Ingersoll Rand Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.032 dividend. This is an increase from Ingersoll Rand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.00%.

In related news, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $194,946.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,122.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $194,946.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,122.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $1,016,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,650 shares in the company, valued at $409,351.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.09.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.