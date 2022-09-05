14,795 Shares in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Bought by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $640,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,099,000. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,072,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $33.89 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.82. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $30.70.

