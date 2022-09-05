LSV Asset Management Boosts Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,385,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 17,965 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.92% of Mosaic worth $225,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Mosaic by 44.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Mosaic by 0.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Mosaic by 1.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Mosaic by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Mosaic by 0.5% in the first quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 55,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $54.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $30.58 and a 52 week high of $79.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.22.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 30.83%. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.84%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MOS. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup raised shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.88.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

