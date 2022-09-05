5,975 Shares in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Acquired by Friess Associates LLC

Friess Associates LLC purchased a new position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,906,925 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $964,436,000 after buying an additional 392,550 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,068,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $390,114,000 after buying an additional 1,409,823 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,058,180 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $312,358,000 after buying an additional 92,379 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,768,937 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $213,125,000 after buying an additional 492,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,710,012 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $164,308,000 after buying an additional 206,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ciena

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $193,499.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 413,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,601,031.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $193,499.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 413,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,601,031.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $174,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,450,533.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,258 in the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ciena Stock Performance

NYSE:CIEN opened at $44.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.63 and a fifty-two week high of $78.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.04.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). Ciena had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $867.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ciena from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Ciena from $92.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Ciena from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Ciena from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.37.

Ciena Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Featured Stories

