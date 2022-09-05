Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,707 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

BATS:EFAV opened at $61.01 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.28.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.