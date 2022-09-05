The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI cut its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,347,000 after acquiring an additional 9,481 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 47,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,718,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 4,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE TRV opened at $162.70 on Monday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $145.40 and a one year high of $187.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.61.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 25.82%.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $495,731.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.60.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.