Tyler Stone Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $134.32 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.16 and a 12-month high of $151.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.65.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

