Private Portfolio Partners LLC Sells 353 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 259,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 20,964 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 21,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 5,478 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYE opened at $43.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.32 and a 200-day moving average of $41.00. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a one year low of $25.57 and a one year high of $49.31.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

