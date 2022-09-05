Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,605 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $9,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MO. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 286.2% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Altria Group stock opened at $45.00 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.39, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 371.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on MO. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.