Tyler Stone Wealth Management Purchases 383 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 9.3% during the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 635,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,700,000 after purchasing an additional 53,899 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter valued at approximately $804,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 19.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 102,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 16,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 34,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MGM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.31.

MGM Resorts International Stock Up 1.3 %

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $32.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $26.41 and a one year high of $51.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.13 and a 200 day moving average of $36.26.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 1.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

MGM Resorts International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGM Resorts International

In related news, Director Paul J. Salem purchased 34,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $997,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,555,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,970,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 280,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,089,828. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Salem acquired 34,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $997,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,555,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,970,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 624,530 shares of company stock valued at $21,491,264. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Profile

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.