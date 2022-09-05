Verity Asset Management Inc. Invests $72,000 in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 102,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. American National Bank bought a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter worth $26,000. William Allan LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 245.1% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 43.8% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of PLD opened at $121.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $90.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.46 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.20.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 63.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.38.

About Prologis



Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

