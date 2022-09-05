Verity Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 106,998 Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 106,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 177.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $364.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $313.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Barclays downgraded shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.92.

Insider Activity

Moody’s Price Performance

In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,714.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCO opened at $284.40 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $304.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $251.01 and a 12-month high of $407.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.21.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 71.12%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

