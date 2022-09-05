Verity Asset Management Inc. Invests $145,000 in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,374 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

TMO opened at $543.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $212.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $565.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $557.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $497.83 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.32, for a total value of $9,019,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at $26,424,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.32, for a total transaction of $9,019,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at $26,424,406.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 7,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.80, for a total value of $4,302,796.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,324,738.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,397 shares of company stock worth $33,012,754 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on TMO. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $685.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $662.07.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.