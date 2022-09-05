Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 4,000 Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 33.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 107,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 471.0% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 133,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,757,000 after acquiring an additional 110,435 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 166.7% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 18,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 11,850 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter valued at about $3,382,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 97.2% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 56,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 27,933 shares during the period. 89.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $132,432.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,509.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

NYSE:KNX opened at $50.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.26. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.50 and a 12-month high of $62.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KNX. Barclays reduced their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Knight-Swift Transportation from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.94.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Further Reading

