Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s 8th Largest Position

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 17,376 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.7% of Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $255,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Greenspring Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 76.6% during the first quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $107.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.88 and a twelve month high of $151.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $27.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total value of $32,242.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,013. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total value of $77,496.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,174.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total value of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,013. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,069 shares of company stock valued at $15,642,495. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. BNP Paribas downgraded Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.36.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

