Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Invests $794,000 in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in K. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,791,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,467,000 after acquiring an additional 581,212 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,326,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,913,000 after purchasing an additional 544,280 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.1% in the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,196,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,139,000 after purchasing an additional 106,335 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Kellogg by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,834,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,457,000 after purchasing an additional 554,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,570,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,594,000 after buying an additional 150,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE K opened at $72.70 on Monday. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $59.54 and a 52-week high of $76.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.12.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 54.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on K shares. UBS Group downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 7,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total value of $560,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,133.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amit Banati sold 6,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $515,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,905,128. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 7,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total value of $560,736.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,133.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,088,505 shares of company stock worth $79,338,753 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kellogg

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

