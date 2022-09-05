Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 77.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 62.1% in the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of ECL opened at $161.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.02. The stock has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a PE ratio of 42.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.82 and a 1-year high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Ecolab from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ecolab news, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 66,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $174.76 per share, for a total transaction of $11,608,782.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 31,080,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,713,637.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 66,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $174.76 per share, with a total value of $11,608,782.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,080,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,713,637.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 274,284 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,385. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

