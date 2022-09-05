Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 71.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 37,799 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $243,159,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,505,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $169,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618,438 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 332,150.0% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,412,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411,180 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 589.3% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 3,628,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,374 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,733,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $565,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,490 shares during the period. 61.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan
In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $28,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,788.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $28,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,788.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.
Kinder Morgan Stock Performance
Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.74%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.29.
About Kinder Morgan
Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.
