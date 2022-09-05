Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Takes $294,000 Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Etsy by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,788,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $346,563,000 after purchasing an additional 170,402 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Etsy by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,452,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $304,779,000 after purchasing an additional 120,910 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,416,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $527,854,000 after purchasing an additional 94,302 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Etsy by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,826,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $230,228,000 after purchasing an additional 162,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Etsy by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,369,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $299,846,000 after purchasing an additional 577,075 shares during the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $1,806,861.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,588.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $1,806,861.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,588.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $71,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 114,320 shares of company stock valued at $10,959,493. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $105.72 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $307.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.13. Etsy had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 67.88%. The firm had revenue of $585.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Etsy from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $185.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $105.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.35.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

See Also

