Verity Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 116,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Renasant Bank acquired a new stake in Hershey in the first quarter valued at $306,000. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,432,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,840,000 after buying an additional 113,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. 54.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $31,372.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,412,700.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $1,045,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,808,828.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $31,372.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,412,700.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 861,438 shares of company stock valued at $189,878,552 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hershey Price Performance

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.64.

Shares of HSY opened at $224.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $223.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $167.80 and a 12 month high of $234.56.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.67%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

