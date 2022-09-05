APG Asset Management N.V. Buys 322,971 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 2,130.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 338,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 322,971 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $32,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,518,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,676,358,000 after buying an additional 1,735,496 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,855,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Leidos by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $93.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $111.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.41 and its 200-day moving average is $102.08.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 27.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut shares of Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Leidos from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James Robert Moos sold 516 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total transaction of $50,856.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,296.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James Robert Moos sold 516 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total transaction of $50,856.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,296.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 3,155 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total transaction of $320,295.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,778,122.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Leidos Profile

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

