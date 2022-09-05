APG Asset Management N.V. Has $45.57 Million Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 994,082 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 935,425 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Masco were worth $45,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Masco by 3.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,917,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,117,802,000 after buying an additional 688,373 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Masco by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,502,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $807,701,000 after purchasing an additional 221,519 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Masco by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,453,874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $382,971,000 after purchasing an additional 315,343 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Masco by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,403,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,386,000 after purchasing an additional 100,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Masco by 3.1% in the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,118,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,051,000 after purchasing an additional 124,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of MAS opened at $49.86 on Monday. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $46.27 and a 52 week high of $71.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.27 and a 200-day moving average of $53.59.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 686.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Masco’s payout ratio is 31.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on MAS. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Masco from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Masco from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Masco from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Masco in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Masco from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.93.

Insider Activity at Masco

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $520,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,295 shares in the company, valued at $14,997,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $520,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,997,105.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $394,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,820.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.